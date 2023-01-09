UN Security Council unanimously extends approval of aid to Syria from Turkey
The UN Security Council voted unanimously on Monday to keep a key border crossing from Turkey to Syria’s rebel-held northwest open for critical aid deliveries for another six months.
In a surprise, Syria’s close ally Russia, whose support had been in doubt, joined in the 15-0 vote.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had warned that the already dire humanitarian situation in Syria is worsening, and said if aid deliveries from Turkey to northwest Idlib aren’t renewed millions of Syrians might not survive the winter.
Guterres said deliveries have increased across conflict lines within the country, which Russia has pressed for. But he said they cannot substitute for “the size or scope of the massive cross-border United Nations operation.”
Read more: Aid convoy enters Syrian rebel area ahead of key UN vote
-
Alabama woman who joined ISIS hopes to return from Syria campA woman who ran away from home in Alabama at the age of 20, joined ISIS and had a child with one of its fighters says she still hopes to return to the ... World News
-
Syria Kurds say arrested more than 100 ISIS suspectsThe Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said Friday they had arrested more than 100 “terrorists” in an eight-day operation against ISIS ... Middle East