A Turkish military truck drives on the Turkish-Syrian border, with the Syrian town of Kobani in the background, in Suruc, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 31, 2019. (Reuters)
UN Security Council unanimously extends approval of aid to Syria from Turkey

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
The UN Security Council voted unanimously on Monday to keep a key border crossing from Turkey to Syria’s rebel-held northwest open for critical aid deliveries for another six months.

In a surprise, Syria’s close ally Russia, whose support had been in doubt, joined in the 15-0 vote.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had warned that the already dire humanitarian situation in Syria is worsening, and said if aid deliveries from Turkey to northwest Idlib aren’t renewed millions of Syrians might not survive the winter.

Guterres said deliveries have increased across conflict lines within the country, which Russia has pressed for. But he said they cannot substitute for “the size or scope of the massive cross-border United Nations operation.”

