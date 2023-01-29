Iran says explosion at military facility in Isfahan caused by drone attack

A drone attack targeted a military facility linked to Iran’s Defense Ministry in the city of Isfahan late on Saturday, resulting in an explosion, the ministry said in a statement.

The statement referred to the incident as an “unsuccessful attack” and did not attribute responsibility to any specific country or group.

“On the evening of January 28, around 23:30, an unsuccessful attack was carried out using (drones) on one of the workshop complexes of the Defense Ministry, and fortunately … one of (the drones) was hit by the … air defence and the other two were caught in defense traps and blew up,” the statement read.

“Fortunately, this unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and caused minor damage to the workshop’s roof,” it added.

Earlier, the deputy governor of Isfahan confirmed that an explosion had occurred at a facility affiliated with the Defense Ministry following reports of a loud blast heard in the city.

Video from Isfahan this evening where there was an explosion this evening at an #Iran MODAFL ammunition manufacturing facility, per Iranian media. Here in this video the narrator claims there was a drone involved. pic.twitter.com/eyBxMUCCWC — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) January 28, 2023

