Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Breaking News USE THIS

Iran says explosion at military facility in Isfahan caused by drone attack

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A drone attack targeted a military facility linked to Iran’s Defense Ministry in the city of Isfahan late on Saturday, resulting in an explosion, the ministry said in a statement.

The statement referred to the incident as an “unsuccessful attack” and did not attribute responsibility to any specific country or group.

“On the evening of January 28, around 23:30, an unsuccessful attack was carried out using (drones) on one of the workshop complexes of the Defense Ministry, and fortunately … one of (the drones) was hit by the … air defence and the other two were caught in defense traps and blew up,” the statement read.

“Fortunately, this unsuccessful attack did not cause any loss of life and caused minor damage to the workshop’s roof,” it added.

Earlier, the deputy governor of Isfahan confirmed that an explosion had occurred at a facility affiliated with the Defense Ministry following reports of a loud blast heard in the city.

Developing.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size