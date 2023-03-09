Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Israelis protest against the government's controversial judicial reform bill, in front of the residence of Justice Minister Yariv Levin, in the central city of Modiin, on March 9, 2022. (AFP)
Israelis protest against the government's controversial judicial reform bill, in front of the residence of Justice Minister Yariv Levin, in the central city of Modiin, on March 9, 2022. (AFP)

Israel’s president says government should abandon proposed judiciary overhaul

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government should abandon proposed legislation to overhaul the country’s judiciary in favor of a model with broad national support.

The government’s proposal has sparked mass protests across Israel and Herzog has been mediating between the sides.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“There are agreements over most issues, yes, not all, but the vast majority. Certainly enough to abandon the legislation currently proposed and bring in its place for discussion ... a different agreed upon outline,” Herzog said in a televised address.

Read more:

Israel’s PM Netanyahu airlifted to airport after protesters block road

Explainer: Uproar over Israeli judicial changes - what’s it all about?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size