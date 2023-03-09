Israel’s president says government should abandon proposed judiciary overhaul
Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government should abandon proposed legislation to overhaul the country’s judiciary in favor of a model with broad national support.
The government’s proposal has sparked mass protests across Israel and Herzog has been mediating between the sides.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“There are agreements over most issues, yes, not all, but the vast majority. Certainly enough to abandon the legislation currently proposed and bring in its place for discussion ... a different agreed upon outline,” Herzog said in a televised address.
Read more:
Israel’s PM Netanyahu airlifted to airport after protesters block road
Explainer: Uproar over Israeli judicial changes - what’s it all about?
-
Israeli reservist colonel dismissed over judicial reform protestThe Israeli air force said on Thursday that it had dismissed a reservist officer in the military for trying to orchestrate group walkouts from ... Middle East
-
Israel’s PM Netanyahu airlifted to airport after protesters block roadIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to be airlifted on Thursday to the country’s main international airport for an official overseas trip, ... Middle East
-
US Defense Secretary arrives in Israel amid anti-Netanyahu protestsUS Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Israel on Thursday, a Reuters correspondent traveling with him said, as part of a visit that had been ... Middle East
-
Israelis stage ‘day of resistance’ against Netanyahu planIsraeli protesters on Thursday were intensifying their opposition to a contentious government plan to overhaul the judiciary, with plans to block ... Middle East