Netanyahu shortens Berlin visit, amid Israeli security worries

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesdsay shortened a trip to Berlin scheduled for this week, according to his office, which earlier said he had held consultations “on developments in national security.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The statements did not provide further details.
Netanyahu is due to depart for the German capital later on Wednesday. A preliminary itinerary circulated last week said he would return on Friday. But the new statement said he would return on Thursday.
His nationalist-religious coalition government, in power since December, has been beset by unprecedented protests against a planned judicial overhaul. Demonstrators said they would try to prevent him reaching the airport on Wednesday.
Separately, he and defense Minister Yoav Gallant said they have been holding high-level discussions about national security matter on which Israeli officials have declined further comment.
Read more:
Nuclear Iran would change history, Netanyahu tells TV labeled ‘terrorist’ by Tehran
Netanyahu blasts UN settlements censure as denying Jews’ ‘historic’ rights, slams US
Netanyahu: Peace with Saudi Arabia and stopping Iran are intertwined goals for Israel
-
Nuclear Iran would change history, Netanyahu tells TV labeled ‘terrorist’ by Tehran“History will change” if Iran becomes a nuclear-armed state, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned in an interview with a Persian-language ... Middle East
-
Netanyahu blasts UN settlements censure as denying Jews’ ‘historic’ rights, slams USPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decried on Monday the UN Security Council statement which strongly opposed Israel’s continued expansion of ... Middle East
-
Netanyahu: Peace with Saudi Arabia and stopping Iran are intertwined goals for IsraelIsrael Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his government is working towards a peace deal with Saudi Arabia and stopping Iran’s aggression, ... Middle East