Israeli troops stand guard at the scene of a shooting, in Huwara, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, March 19, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israel Palestine

Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian in West Bank

Reuters, Jerusalem
Published: Updated:
A 20-year-old Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli forces during a confrontation between soldiers and a group of Palestinians in Azzaoun town in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said on Saturday.

