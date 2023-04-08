Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian in West Bank
A 20-year-old Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli forces during a confrontation between soldiers and a group of Palestinians in Azzaoun town in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said on Saturday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Israeli-Palestinian tensions high after deadly attacks in Tel Aviv, West Bank
Israel mobilizes police, army reserves after Tel Aviv attack: PM’s office
One killed, five wounded in Tel Aviv attack