Suspected extremist kills self in Moroccan prison

A suspected Moroccan extremist arrested in the killing of a police officer took his own life in prison on Wednesday, the kingdom’s prison authority said.

The man, suspected to be affiliated with ISIS, was among three arrested on March 15 over the killing of an officer whose charred body was found earlier that month near Casablanca.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The suspect died by suicide at the prison in Sale, near the capital Rabat, where he was taken on March 27, the prison authority said, adding that the relevant prosecutor and his family had been informed.

According to the initial findings of the investigation, the three suspects had pledged allegiance to ISIS and “were determined to take part in a terrorist plan” by killing a police officer, a statement from the DGSN security said at the time of their arrest.

The policeman’s burned and mutilated body was discovered on March 2 in a rural area of the Casablanca region.

Though Morocco has largely been spared extremist attacks in recent years, its forces are regularly involved in counter-terrorism raids and have reportedly foiled several attacks.

Read more:

Lawyer urges change in Morocco laws after child rape case

Over three tonnes of cannabis seized off Morocco coast