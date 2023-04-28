Foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Syria and Turkey may meet in May: Ankara

The foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Syria and Turkey may hold a meeting in May in Moscow, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, as part of efforts to rebuild Turkey-Syria ties after years of animosity during Syria’s civil war.

NATO member Turkey has backed political and armed opposition to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during the 12-year civil war, and sent its own troops into the country’s north.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Iran’s president will visit Syria’s Damascus in first such visit since 2011

Tunisian president appoints new ambassador to Syria

Damascus slams EU sanctions as ‘threat’ to quake-hit Syrians