UAE ADNEC’s Taqa Morocco plans 1-gigawatt wind, solar power projects by 2030

Taqa Morocco SA plans wind and solar projects generating a combined 1 gigawatts of electricity by 2030 as part of the North African nation’s ambitious energy transition plans.

The local unit of the United Arab Emirates-based Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. is also looking to invest in desalination projects in Morocco, Chief Executive Officer Abdelmajid Iraqui Houssaini said Wednesday in an interview.

Morocco has faced a record four severe droughts over the past five years, prompting a government-led push to generate more water.

“Significant investment in renewable energies and the adoption of emission-reduction technology for its coal-fired plants mean 35 percent to 50 percent of Taqa Morocco’s capacity may come from renewables by the end of the decade,” Houssaini said on the sidelines of the Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Africa forum in Marrakesh.

The company plans 900 megawatts of wind power and 100 megawatts from solar, he said.

Renewables are making desalination more cost-effective in Morocco, which has “been in a situation of water stress for a while now,” according to the CEO.

“We look to leverage our group expertise and supply chains to be one of the most competitive developers of water,” he said. “Since we are already are in renewables it makes sense for the company to go there.”

The company has also committed to reduce its carbon footprint by at least a quarter by 2030, Houssaini said.

