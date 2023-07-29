Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
The Iraqi civil defense evacuated 100 people after their hotel caught fire in the city of Karbala, August 25, 2022. (Iraqi News Agency)
The Iraqi civil defense evacuated 100 people after their hotel caught fire in the city of Karbala, August 25, 2022. (Iraqi News Agency)

Fire kills four in Iraq’s Karbala as pilgrims gather

AFP, Baghdad
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A fire killed four people in the Iraqi shrine city of Karbala Friday as hundreds of thousands of Shia pilgrims began gathering to mark Ashura, emergency services said.

The blaze erupted in an alleyway near the mausoleum of Imam Hussein, the focal point of commemorations for one of the holiest dates in the Shia calendar.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“According to preliminary reports, the fire was sparked by a gas bottle in the kitchen” of a refreshment tent set up for pilgrims and then spread into an adjacent market, an emergency services statement said.

Fire crews arrived on the scene and put out the blaze “in record time, despite the difficulty of moving fire trucks through the crowds of pilgrims,” it added.

Ashura commemorates the martyrdom of the Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, in a seventh century battle.

Read more:

Warriors and little jinn celebrate Ashura in Iran

Iraq, KRG close to deal to resume northern oil exports

Four killed in Turkish drone strike against PKK members in Iraq

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size