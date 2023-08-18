WHO sounds alarm on Afghanistan, says almost 30 mln people need urgent aid

The Taliban takeover has accelerated a dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan with 28.8 million people across the country now needing urgent aid, up from 18.4 million two years ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

The WHO sounded the alarm as they underscored the crucial importance of ramping up investment in healthcare services provision in Afghanistan, particularly in the under-served areas where the healthcare infrastructure is severely under-resourced and remains vulnerable due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

After decades of instability, exacerbated by severe drought and natural disasters, Afghanistan is currently facing a prolonged humanitarian crisis, with millions of people living with poor or no access to health and food, putting them at a severe risk of malnu-trition and disease outbreaks.

The WHO noted the people who need urgent humanitarian aid has accelerated since 2021. The Taliban seized power on August 15 in 2021 as US and NATO forces withdrew from the country after two decades of war.

The vulnerability of women and girls has also further intensified, as they face increased obstacles in accessing healthcare due to the ban on education and workforce participation.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said in a statement: “The situation in Afghanistan is grave, and the lack of resources and funding to support health workers and facilities is putting countless lives at risk. Women and children are suffering the most. I call on donors to give generously so that we can continue our life-saving work.”

The WHO’s revised Afghanistan Humanitarian Response Plan for 2023 addresses the health emergency, saying they are currently targeting 14 million people, including 7.5 million children and 3.1 million women, for health assistance, out of which 8.4 million have already been reached in the first six months of 2023.

However, despite these efforts and without sufficient funding, eight million people in Afghanistan will lose access to essential and potentially lifesaving health assistance, and 450,000 patients will have little to no access to life-saving trauma care services, including blood transfusions and referrals, the WHO said.

In addition, an estimated 1.6 million people with mental health conditions will have lit-tle to no access to mental health consultation and psychosocial support.

The WHO highlights the dire consequences that will result if underfunding continues in Afghanistan's healthcare system.

The health sector is facing significant barriers to delivering holistic services to the Af-ghan people, especially women and children, resulting in fragmentation and increased vulnerability, particularly in underserved areas.

Dr Ahmed Al Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, urged the international community to unite with WHO to help tackle the ongoing humanitarian health crisis in Afghanistan.

He said: “It is our collective responsibility to act now to support the Afghan healthcare system. The consequences of inaction are catastrophic and may leave a lasting impact on the health and well-being of the Afghan people.”

Dr Luo Dapeng, WHO Representative to Afghanistan, also expressed concern about the underfunding of the health system and emphasized the need for immediate action.

He said: “The situation in Afghanistan is critical, and it demands urgent attention. For a country already affected by decades of conflict, underfunding of the healthcare system is a critical humanitarian concern. The consequences of this underfunding cannot be overstated.”

