Israel’s Netanyahu says ‘historic peace’ possible with Saudi Arabia

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said an ambitious US-backed deal to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia was possible, as he met US President Joe Biden in New York.

“I think that under your leadership, Mr President, we can forge a historic peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia,” Netanyahu told reporters, adding that it could “go a long way” to achieve peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

Biden has been actively working towards achieving a diplomatic breakthrough between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Saudi Arabia has said that it will not officially recognize Israel until a resolution to the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict is reached.

The Biden administration is calculating that the US could reap big rewards from such a mega-deal if it can overcome steep obstacles.

“We’ve had decades of conflict in the Middle East. To bring these two countries together would have a powerful effect in stabilizing the region,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ABC News’ “Good Morning America” program, noting challenges remain to reach an agreement.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan earlier this month said while there are “elements of a pathway to normalization” on the table, there was no framework or terms ready to be signed.

“There is still work to do,” Sullivan told reporters on September 7.

