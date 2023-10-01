Turkey Terrorist attack: Suicide bomber detonates explosive device near ministry

Turkey’s interior affairs minister says a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device near his ministry on Sunday while a second assailant was killed in a shootout with police.

Ali Yerlikaya said that perpetrators of the Ankara attack tried to target the headquarters of the Public Security Department with hand grenades.

He said two police officers were slightly injured during the attack in the Turkish capital, Ankara. The attack occurred hours before Parliament was scheduled to reopen following a summer recess.

An investigation into the attack has been launched, the public prosecutor's office in Ankara said.

Security forces surrounded the Parliment building and closed all roads leading to it. Television footage showed bomb squads working near a parked vehicle in the area.

