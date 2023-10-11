Israeli schools, already shuttered, to shift to remote learning on Sunday

Israeli schools, which have been shuttered since a weekend Hamas onslaught from Gaza triggered a surge in regional violence, will shift to remote learning on Sunday, the education ministry said.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The online studies “will focus first and foremost on emotional and social aspects, in order to strengthen resilience, and on educational content appropriate for the situation,”the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Read more:

Advertisement

Al Aqsa Flood: How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel

Israel airstrikes kill at least 1,000 Palestinians, turn Gaza neighborhoods to rubble

Rafah border crossing in Sinai: A crucial link in the Israeli-Palestinian war