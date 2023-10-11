Theme
Israeli soldiers inspect burnt cars that are abandoned in a carpark near where a festival was held before an attack by Hamas gunmen from Gaza that left at least 260 people dead, by Israel’s border with Gaza in southern Israel, on October 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israeli schools, already shuttered, to shift to remote learning on Sunday

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Israeli schools, which have been shuttered since a weekend Hamas onslaught from Gaza triggered a surge in regional violence, will shift to remote learning on Sunday, the education ministry said.

The online studies “will focus first and foremost on emotional and social aspects, in order to strengthen resilience, and on educational content appropriate for the situation,”the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

