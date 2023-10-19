US military thwarts three drone attacks near troops in Iraq over last 24 hours

US military says it defended against three drone attacks near US and Coalition forces in Iraq over the last 24 hours.

Two drones targeted US forces in Western Iraq, but one was destroyed, and the second resulted in minor injuries to Coalition forces.

In Northern Iraq, the US military says it engaged and destroyed a drone, resulting in no injuries or damage.

“In this moment of heightened alert, we are vigilantly monitoring the situation in Iraq and the region,” a statement from the US Central Command said. “US forces will defend US and Coalition forces against any threat.”

Following the Hamas attack on Israel last week, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin deployed two US aircraft carrier strike groups to the Eastern Mediterranean and the augmentation of fighter jets.

Austin and other US officials warned Iran, Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies against opening a second front on Israel. A rapid response Marine unit was also ordered to head to the coast of Israel as the latter prepared to launch an operation against Hamas militants in Gaza.

