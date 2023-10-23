Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Smoke rises above Israel’s border with Lebanon, as seen from Nahariya in northern Israel, October 22, 2023. (Reuters)
Smoke rises above Israel’s border with Lebanon, as seen from Nahariya in northern Israel, October 22, 2023. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israeli military says it fired on ‘aerial target’ from Lebanon

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Israeli military said on Monday it had launched an interceptor missile at a “suspicious aerial target” that crossed in from Lebanon, and that sirens had been sounded in areas of the border as a precaution.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Read more:

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza continue as soldiers skirmish with Hamas

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size