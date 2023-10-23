Israel Palestine Conflict
Israeli military says it fired on ‘aerial target’ from Lebanon
The Israeli military said on Monday it had launched an interceptor missile at a “suspicious aerial target” that crossed in from Lebanon, and that sirens had been sounded in areas of the border as a precaution.
