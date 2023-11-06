‘Enough is enough’: 18 organizations, UN groups demand ceasefire in joint statement

The heads of 18 UN and non-UN humanitarian organizations have issued a rare joint statement calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Israel and Palestine.

“Enough is enough,” the statement said. “This must stop now.”

Advertisement

The letter was signed by the heads of the 18 organizations, known as the Inter-Agency Standing Committee.

We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.



It's been 30 days.



Enough is enough.



This must stop now.@IASCch statement on the situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory: https://t.co/QaeRxGef2Q — Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) November 6, 2023

The joint statement denounced the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel where some 1,400 people were killed and more than 200 people were taken hostage, according to Israeli authorities.

It also said Israel’s killings of civilians in Gaza is an “outrage,” adding that 2.2 million Palestinians in the besieged enclave have been denied access to food, water, medicine, electricity and fuel while being bombed in their homes, shelters, hospitals and places of worship.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This is unacceptable,” the statement said.

Hamas on Sunday said the Israeli army carried out “intense bombings” on areas around several hospitals in the north of the Gaza Strip, shortly after telecommunications were cut, the AFP reported.

Israel cut internet and phone lines in the Strip, a third communications blackout since the start of the war on October 7.

Israeli air strikes have killed more than 9,500 people in Gaza, including 3,900 children and over 2,400 women, according to the Ministry of Health. More than 23,000 injured people require immediate treatment within “overstretched hospitals,” the humanitarian organizations’ statement said.

Hostage release

The joint statement called for the “immediate and unconditional” release of all civilians hostages.

“We renew our plea for the parties to respect all their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law,” it said.

Highest UN fatalities

Several aid workers working in the enclave have been killed since the start of the war, including 88 UNRWA members – the highest number of UN fatalities ever recorded in a single conflict.

More than 100 attacks against healthcare facilities have been reported, the statement highlighted, demanding protection of hospitals, shelters and schools.

At least 15 people were killed on Saturday when Israel struck a UNRWA school where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering.

Read more:

Gaza evacuations suspended as Palestinian president presses US for ceasefire

Israel intensifies Gaza bombings despite global calls for ceasefire

Palestinian president Abbas decries Israel’s ‘genocide’ in Gaza to Blinken