Gaza’s Al Quds hospital to run out of fuel within 48 hours: Palestinian Red Crescent

Gaza’s Al Quds hospital is set to run out of fuel within the next 48 hours, putting all life-saving equipment, neonatal incubators and intensive care units out of function, the Palestinian Red Crescent warned on Monday.

“The situation is critical and time-sensitive,” the humanitarian organization said in an urgent appeal to international health and relief organizations.

Healthcare services in the Gaza Strip have deteriorated to a critical level, with a severe shortage of medical supplies, medicines and lack of food and drinking water for the patients and medical staff, the Palestinian Rec Crescent said.

The organization added that Israeli forces have continued to shell areas no more than 50 meters away from Al Quds hospital, where more than 14,000 displaced Palestinians have sought shelter, overburdening the already far-stretched medical facility.

“This (shelling) has led to at least 60 injuries among hospital staff, patients, and displaced individuals, as well as significant damage to the hospital building, ambulances and relief vehicles,” the Red Crescent statement further said.

Gaza’s Hamas-run government said on Sunday the Israeli army carried out “intense bombing” around several hospitals in the north of the Strip shortly after telecommunications were cut.

The Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza, which has four hospitals, suffered indirect and direct hits by Israeli missiles.

At least eight Palestinians were killed in the attacks and dozens wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

More than16 out of the 35 hospitals in Gaza are out of service and 51 of 72 primary healthcare clinics in the besieged enclave have shut down completely.

Israel has been relentlessly bombing the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the October 7 attack that killed 1,400 Israelis and saw more than 200 others taken as hostages by the militant group.

Since then, Israel has killed more than 10,000 Palestinians, with more than half of them being women and children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

