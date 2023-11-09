Hamas says Israeli soldier held hostage in Gaza killed by Israeli airstrike

Hamas’ armed wing, the Ezzedine al Qassam Brigades, said an Israeli soldier held hostage in Gaza was killed and another captive soldier was injured in an Israeli airstrike on Thursday.

The Israel-Hamas war started on October 7 when fighters from the militia group burst out of the Gaza Strip and into southern Israel.

According to Israel, Hamas militants killed some 1,400 people -- mostly civilians -- and seized more than 240 hostages, in the worst attack on the nation since its founding in 1948.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday 10,812 people have been killed in the weeks-long war between Israel and the militant group which controls the Palestinian territory.

At least 4,412 children are among those killed, while another 26,905 people have been wounded in a blistering Israeli assault in retaliation for the deadly attack on southern Israel by Hamas militants on October 7.

With agencies

