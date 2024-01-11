Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip rises to 23,469

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday at least 23,469 people have been killed in the war between Israel and the militant group since it erupted on October 7.



The ministry said another 59,604 people were also wounded in the more than three months of fighting.



Israel launched a large-scale military offensive in the Palestinian enclave in retaliation for an unprecedented attack by the Hamas movement on southern Israel over three months ago, which claimed the lives of around 1,200 Israelis, according to the Israeli authorities.



