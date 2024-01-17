Jordan says its field hospital in Gaza’s Khan Younis was damaged by Israeli shelling

The Jordanian army’s military field hospital in Khan Younis in Gaza was badly damaged on Wednesday by Israeli shelling in the vicinity of the building, and the army said it held Israel ”fully responsible for a “flagrant breach of international law.”



A hospital staff member was injured and would be flown back to Jordan for treatment while a patient was hit with shrapnel, the army said in a statement.



“The hospital incurred heavy damage… The government will take all the measures necessary as a result of the aggression,” the statement said, without elaborating.



The Israeli military could not immediately be reached for comment.



The hospital is one of two that Jordan's armed forces run in Gaza that suffers from acute medical shortages amid the war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group following the latter's October 7 attack on Israel.



The kingdom, which has been among Arab neighbors pushing Israel to allow more aid, is the only country that airdrops aid to Gaza, channeling it through these two medical facilities.



Jordan succeeded in getting Israel to allow the World Food Program (WFP) to send deliveries to Gaza through another land route that begins from Jordan that has helped to ease pressure on the main Rafah border crossing, which is limited in capacity.



