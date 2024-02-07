Israeli ‘aggression’ targets Syria’s Homs: Syrian state media

An Israeli “aggression” targeted Syria’s Homs, Syrian state media reported on Tuesday.

Syrian air defenses shot down a number of missiles, it added.

Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up by the death of the American soldiers in Jordan at the end of January, marking the first US military losses to hostile fire in the region since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7.

Biden blamed Tehran-aligned groups, and Washington on Friday launched deadly strikes on Iran-backed forces in Syria and Iraq, drawing sharp condemnation from the region.

Germany has steadfastly backed Israel and its right to self-defense but has also repeatedly warned of the dangers of a wider regional conflict, while stepping up calls for more humanitarian aid to reach the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

