Women mourn near the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 21, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
34,097 Palestinians killed in Israel’s offensive on Gaza since Oct 7: Ministry

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

At least 34,097 Palestinians have been killed and 76,980 others injured in Israel’s ongoing military offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct.7, Gaza’s health ministry said on Sunday.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Some 48 Palestinians were killed and 79 others injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

Over six months of Israeli war on Gaza has aimed at eliminating Hamas group that rules the enclave, following the Hamas attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, that killed some 1,200 Israelis and foreigners.

