Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
An Israeli soldier on top a tank on the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, March 17, 2024. (AP)
An Israeli soldier on top a tank on the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, March 17, 2024. (File photo: AP)

Israel thanks US for approving $13 bln in military aid amid war on Gaza

AFP, Jerusalem 
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Israel’s foreign minister on Wednesday thanked the US Senate for approving $13 billion in military aid that he said sent a “strong message” to the country’s enemies.

“I thank the US Senate for passing the Israel aid package tonight with an overwhelming bipartisan majority,” Israel Katz posted on social media site X shortly after the US Congress gave its final approval to the aid package.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“The Israel aid package that now passed both houses of Congress is a clear testament to the strength of our alliance and sends a strong message to all our enemies,” Katz added.

He also thanked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell “for your unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. The Israel-US strategic partnership is unbreakable”.

The approval comes as the war in Gaza enters its 201st day.

Palestinian women react as they sit on the rubble of a residential building housing their apartments, following an Israeli raid, in the central Gaza Strip, on April 18, 2024. (Reuters)
Palestinian women react as they sit on the rubble of a residential building housing their apartments, following an Israeli raid, in the central Gaza Strip, on April 18, 2024. (Reuters)

Since October 7, Israel launched a ruthless assault on the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s military campaign has killed 34,183 most of them women and children, according to the territory’s health ministry.

Read more:

Gaza protests grow at US colleges, thousands demonstrate in Brooklyn

Post-WWII order on ‘brink of collapse’ due to war, AI: Amnesty official

200 days of war: Gaza doctors process destruction from rubble of Al-Shifa hospital

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Horses run amok in central London Horses run amok in central London
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size