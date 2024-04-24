Israel thanks US for approving $13 bln in military aid amid war on Gaza

1 min read

Israel’s foreign minister on Wednesday thanked the US Senate for approving $13 billion in military aid that he said sent a “strong message” to the country’s enemies.

“I thank the US Senate for passing the Israel aid package tonight with an overwhelming bipartisan majority,” Israel Katz posted on social media site X shortly after the US Congress gave its final approval to the aid package.

“The Israel aid package that now passed both houses of Congress is a clear testament to the strength of our alliance and sends a strong message to all our enemies,” Katz added.

He also thanked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell “for your unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. The Israel-US strategic partnership is unbreakable”.

The approval comes as the war in Gaza enters its 201st day.

Since October 7, Israel launched a ruthless assault on the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s military campaign has killed 34,183 most of them women and children, according to the territory’s health ministry.

