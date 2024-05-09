At least 34,904 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 34,904 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during the war between Israel and Hamas militants.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



The tally includes at least 60 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 78,514 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war broke out when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

Read more:

Israel army says rockets from Rafah target key Gaza crossing

Israeli official says Netanyahu, CIA chief discuss ‘pausing’ Rafah offensive

Biden says bombs US supplied to Israel were used to kill Palestinian civilians