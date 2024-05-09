Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A Palestinian woman walks down the stairs of a house hit in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on May 9, 2024. (Reuters)
A Palestinian woman walks down the stairs of a house hit in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on May 9, 2024. (Reuters)

At least 34,904 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 34,904 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during the war between Israel and Hamas militants.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The tally includes at least 60 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 78,514 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war broke out when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

Read more:

Israel army says rockets from Rafah target key Gaza crossing

Israeli official says Netanyahu, CIA chief discuss ‘pausing’ Rafah offensive

Biden says bombs US supplied to Israel were used to kill Palestinian civilians

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Situation inside Syria ‘extremely grim,’ UN special envoy Pedersen tells Al Arabiya Situation inside Syria ‘extremely grim,’ UN special envoy Pedersen tells Al Arabiya
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size