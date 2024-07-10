Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Smoke rises following over border attacks from Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights June 13, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)
Smoke rises following over border attacks from Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on June 13, 2024. (Reuters)

Israeli military says it struck Syrian army targets on Golan Heights

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

Israeli tanks and artillery on Wednesday struck Syrian army targets that had violated the 1974 demilitarization deal in the area of the Golan Heights, the Israeli military said.

“The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) holds the Syrian military responsible for all activities occurring within its territory and will not allow any attempts to violate Israeli sovereignty,” the military said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Tuesday, an Israeli couple was killed by a Hezbollah rocket fired at the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, an attack the Lebanese armed group said was retaliation for the Israeli killing of one of its men in Syrian territory.

Hezbollah began firing at Israel after its ally Hamas launched the Oct. 7 attack that precipitated the war in Gaza.

Tens of thousands of Israelis and Lebanese have been forced to evacuate from areas around the border between the two countries.

Read more:

Israeli forces continue Gaza offensive hours after deadly strike on displacement camp

Iran agents infiltrating Gaza protests across US, top intel chief says

Brazil adopts free trade with Palestinian Authority in show of support

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Data on US shale, expected outlooks with head of shale well research at Rystad Energy Data on US shale, expected outlooks with head of shale well research at Rystad Energy
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size