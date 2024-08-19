Israeli police investigating deadly blast in Tel Aviv
Israel police are investigating an explosion that killed one person in Tel Aviv on Sunday, a spokesperson said, appearing to suggest the incident could have been a militant attack.
“It has been confirmed as a bomb explosion,” the police spokesperson said. “As a result of the explosion, one person, whose identity is still unknown, was killed, and another person was moderately injured.”
For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.
“All investigative avenues are being explored,” the spokesperson added.
Read more:
Blinken arrives in Middle East to renew push for Gaza ceasefire
New round of Gaza ceasefire talks in Qatar to continue on Friday
Gaza ceasefire: Hamas to stay out of new round of talks, Iran considers Israel attack