Police stand by at the site of an explosion, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Tel-Aviv, Israel, on July 19, 2024. (Reuters)
Israeli police investigating deadly blast in Tel Aviv

Reuters
1 min read

Israel police are investigating an explosion that killed one person in Tel Aviv on Sunday, a spokesperson said, appearing to suggest the incident could have been a militant attack.

“It has been confirmed as a bomb explosion,” the police spokesperson said. “As a result of the explosion, one person, whose identity is still unknown, was killed, and another person was moderately injured.”

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“All investigative avenues are being explored,” the spokesperson added.

