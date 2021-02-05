NEWS
Dbeibah is transitional PM as Libyan factions chose interim government

Delegates listening the speech by Acting UN envoy for Libya Stephanie Williams at the opening of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum on February 1, 2021, at an undisclosed location near Geneva to choose a new temporary executive to lead the war-scarred country through a transition until scheduled December elections. (AFP)
AFP, Geneva Friday 05 February 2021
Libyan delegates at UN-facilitated talks on Friday made the surprise choice of Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah as transitional prime minister, along with a three-member presidency council, to govern the war-ravaged North African country until December elections.

Mohammad Younes Menfi will become the new president of the presidency council in the unity administration, following the vote held outside Geneva and announced by United Nations envoy Stephanie Williams.

Last Update: Friday, 05 February 2021 KSA 18:07 - GMT 15:07

