Dbeibah is transitional PM as Libyan factions chose interim government

Libyan delegates at UN-facilitated talks on Friday made the surprise choice of Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah as transitional prime minister, along with a three-member presidency council, to govern the war-ravaged North African country until December elections.
Mohammad Younes Menfi will become the new president of the presidency council in the unity administration, following the vote held outside Geneva and announced by United Nations envoy Stephanie Williams.
