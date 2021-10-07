.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Morocco's King Mohammed VI unveils new government

  • Font
This handout picture provided by the Moroccan Royal Palace on July 29, 2019 shows Morocco's King Mohammed VI (C) delivering a speech marking the 20th anniversary of his accession to the throne. (AFP)
This handout picture provided by the Moroccan Royal Palace on July 29, 2019 shows Morocco's King Mohammed VI (C) delivering a speech marking the 20th anniversary of his accession to the throne. (AFP)

Morocco's King Mohammed VI unveils new government

AFP

Published: Updated:

Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Thursday named a new government, led by billionaire tycoon Aziz Akhannouch.

The 24-member cabinet including seven women is largely made up of technocrats, with foreign affairs minister Nasser Bourita keeping his role.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The monarch “led a ceremony... at the royal palace in Fez, appointing the members of the new government,” the palace said in a statement.

The list of ministers included members of the liberal RNI and the election runner-up the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM), both considered close to the palace, and the conservative Istiqlal party.

Bourita and interior minister Abdelouafi Laftit are independents.

The RNI won 102 of parliament's 395 seats in the September 8 polls, sweeping away the moderate Justice and Development Party (PJD) which had headed the governing coalition for a decade but took just 13 seats.

Businessman Akhannouch -- worth $2 billion according to Forbes -- has led the RNI since 2016.

His party is considered close to the palace and has been part of all coalition governments for the past 23 years, except during a brief period between 2012 and 2013.

Following his win, Akhannouch pledged to improve conditions for citizens of Morocco, where entrenched social inequalities have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

The new government will also take office amid increased tensions with regional rival Algeria, which cut diplomatic ties with Rabat in August over what it said were “hostile actions”.

Morocco called the move “completely unjustified” and based on “false, even absurd pretexts”.

Read more:

In first, three women to lead major Morocco cities

Half of Morocco’s electorate voted in parliamentary elections

Morocco PM-designate Aziz Akhannouch withdraws from family firms

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study
Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat
Top Content
UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince UAE overcame COVID-19 crisis, life returning to normal: Abu Dhabi crown prince
All UAE govt employees granted paid leave to visit Expo 2020 All UAE govt employees granted paid leave to visit Expo 2020
Dubai ranks fifth in list of top 10 cities in the world for 2021: Report Dubai ranks fifth in list of top 10 cities in the world for 2021: Report
Vape products contain potentially harmful chemicals, researchers say Vape products contain potentially harmful chemicals, researchers say
Drones main pillar of Iran’s IRGC Quds forces overseas operations: Iranian opposition Drones main pillar of Iran’s IRGC Quds forces overseas operations: Iranian opposition
Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More