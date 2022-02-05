Rescue team locates Moroccan boy stuck in well, preparing extraction: Reports

Rescue teams located the Moroccan boy Rayan who has been stuck in a well for over four days, an Al Arabiya correspondent reported on Saturday, adding that medics were preparing to extract him.

It was not immediately clear how long it would take for them to exit the tunnel.

The medical team was examining the boy inside the well, according to local media reports.

The boy had fallen down a narrow 32 meter well in his village near Bab Berred, in the northern tourist province of Chefchaouen, on Tuesday evening, according to local media reports.

The well descends from its 45 centimeters (18 inches) diameter at the top, which means the rescuers cannot go down themselves to retrieve the child. To combat this, rescue teams started digging alongside the drop, followed by a horizontal push into the cavity where Rayan lay.

However, the delicate operation was constantly delayed by rocks and imperiled by the threat of landslides. The rescuers have been placing concrete and steel pipes into the horizontal tunnel as they dig to allow them to pull Rayan to safety.

PVC tubes were installed to protect against landslides.

The hilly region around Chefchaouen is bitterly cold in winter. Reports say that food has been lowered to Rayan, but it was not clear whether he has eaten any. He was also supplied with water and oxygen using a tube.

The incident has sparked a global call to #SaveRayan going viral across the region, with pictures that showed Rayan huddled at the bottom of the disused well.

A helicopter was standing by to ferry Rayan to hospital as soon as he is freed on Saturday.

