Algerian police say two dead bodies found in hold of Air Algerie plane
The bodies of two men were found in the hold of an Air Algerie plane at Algiers International Airport on Saturday, Algerian police said.
“Two lifeless male bodies aged between 20 and 23 years were discovered on Saturday at 5:00 am (0400 GMT) in the hold of an Air Algerie plane which was parked at Algiers airport,” the police said in a statement.
It did not specify where the plane came from or where it was going, but said an investigation had been opened.
According to Algeria media, the two victims were Algerians seeking to reach Europe clandestinely.
In March, a 16-year-old managed to get into the baggage hold of an Air Algerie plane at Constantine airport and safely reached France, Algerian media reported.
