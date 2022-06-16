.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Nearly 40 extremists killed in drone strikes in Niger: French military

  • Font
A French soldier of the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane stands in front of a General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper drone version Block 1 in Niamey, Niger, October 21, 2017. (Reuters)
A French soldier of the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane stands in front of a General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper drone version Block 1 in Niamey, Niger, October 21, 2017. (Reuters)
Terrorism

Nearly 40 extremists killed in drone strikes in Niger: French military

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

French drone strikes killed nearly 40 extremists earlier this week who were traveling on motorcycles near Niger’s border with Burkina Faso, France’s military announced Thursday.

In a statement, the French military called the strikes a “new tactical success” for France’s counterterrorism efforts in Africa’s Sahel region, named Operation Barkhane.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Intelligence obtained from Nigerien units in contact with the column confirmed that the motorcycles belonged to an armed terrorist group moving between Burkina Faso and Niger,” Barkhane said in the statement.

“In close coordination with Niger’s Armed Forces, the Barkhane force conducted several strikes against the column. Nearly 40 terrorists were neutralized.”

Extremist violence is growing in the Sahel region, the vast territory south of the Sahara Desert which includes Niger and other countries. Niger’s southwest neighbor, Burkina Faso, is battling growing attacks.

Read more:

Africa ‘punished’ by investment clamp on fossils: Niger’s president

France announces capture of senior ISIS member in Mali

Food security was ‘deteriorating’ before Ukraine war, but has worsened since: Expert

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More