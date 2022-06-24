Five migrants die in Melilla crossing attempt: Morocco’s interior ministry

Moroccan authorities said that five migrants were killed and scores of migrants and police officers were injured in a “stampede” of people trying to cross into the Spanish North African enclave of Melilla on Friday.

About 130 migrants breached the border between Morocco and Melilla on Friday, the first such incursion since Spain and Morocco mended diplomatic relations last month.

A spokesperson for the Spanish government’s office in Melilla said about 2,000 people attempted to enter the North African city.

Morocco’s Interior Ministry said in a statement that the casualties occurred when people tried to climb the iron fence.

It said five migrants were killed and 76 injured, and 140 Moroccan security officers were injured.

