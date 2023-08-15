Theme
Smoke billows amid clashes between armed groups affiliated with Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU) in the Libyan capital on August 15, 2023. (Photo by Mahmud TURKIA / AFP)
Smoke billows amid clashes between armed groups affiliated with Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU) in the Libyan capital on August 15, 2023. (AFP)

Libyan commander whose detention triggered clashes released, sources say

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Libya’s Special Deterrence Force on Tuesday freed Mahmoud Hamza, the commander of the 444 Brigade whose detention on Monday triggered fierce fighting in Tripoli, a source in each faction said.

There was no let-up in the sound of fighting in central areas of Tripoli immediately after Hamza’s release, Reuters witnesses in the city said.

