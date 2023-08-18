Theme
ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) soldiers arrive at the Second Battalion Camp in Farafegny, near the frontier with Senegal, on January 22, 2017. West African troops approached the Gambian capital on January 22, 2017 to secure President Adama Barrow's arrival from neighbouring Senegal, as Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh flew out January 21 from the country he ruled for 22 years to cede power to President Adama Barrow and end a political crisis. Jammeh refused to step down after a December 1 election in which Barrow was declared the winner, triggering weeks of uncertainty that almost ended in a military intervention involving five other west African nations. (Photo by SEYLLOU / AFP)
‘D-day’ of military intervention in Niger has been decided: ECOWAS commissioner

Reuters
West African regional bloc ECOWAS is ready for a military intervention in Niger if the order is given, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Abdel-Fatau Musah said on Friday after a two-day meeting of West African army chiefs in Ghana’s capital Accra.

The commissioner also said that the ‘D-day’ of military intervention in Niger has been decided, but they are not disclosing when that is.

