‘D-day’ of military intervention in Niger has been decided: ECOWAS commissioner

West African regional bloc ECOWAS is ready for a military intervention in Niger if the order is given, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Abdel-Fatau Musah said on Friday after a two-day meeting of West African army chiefs in Ghana’s capital Accra.

The commissioner also said that the ‘D-day’ of military intervention in Niger has been decided, but they are not disclosing when that is.

