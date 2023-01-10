Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince named ‘Most Influential Arab Leader 2022’: Poll

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been named the most influential Arab Leader of 2022 according to a poll conducted by Russia Today.

The Kingdom’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister won the online vote by a landslide with 62.3 percent voting in favor of the revolutionary leader. He earned 7,399,451 of the total 11,877,546 million votes, the international TV news network’s website said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The percentage of votes received by Mohammed bin Salman reportedly breaks all previous records. It also makes it the second time in a row that the Saudi Crown Prince has won the RT vote-based title.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan came second on the list with 2,950,543 million votes, accounting for 24.8 percent of the total votes.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi came in third place with 1,387,497 million votes.

The Saudi leader has earned international reputation for spearheading a liberalization movement in the country while taking steps to attract diverse investment to reshape the oil-dependent economy.

He has been brandished as a women’s rights champion for various empowerment efforts including lifting a decades-old ban on women driving and easing guardianship rules.

All these changes tie into the passion project of the Saudi leader called Vision 2030, a multitude of reforms established by the Crown Prince to elevate the Kingdom past the 21st century.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s property market to boom in next ten years: Real estate entrepreneur

Saudi Arabia’s female labor force participation rose to 37 pct in 2022: Minister

Exclusive: Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed on impact investing, Gulf talent and NEOM