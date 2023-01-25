Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle over four million amphetamine pills

Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) said on Wednesday it had foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of amphetamine pills.

The shipment of 4,091,250 pills was discovered hidden within a batch of livestock feed, the GDNC said on Twitter, adding that the operation was carried out in cooperation with Qatari authorities and in coordination with Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Zakat and Tax in Jeddah.

Two individuals, a Jordanian and an Egyptian, were arrested in Riyadh in connection with the case and have been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action, it said.

