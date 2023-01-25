Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Two individuals, a Jordanian and an Egyptian, were arrested in Riyadh in connection with the case. (Twitter/@Mokafha_SA)
Two individuals, a Jordanian and an Egyptian, were arrested in Riyadh in connection with the case. (Twitter/@Mokafha_SA)

Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle over four million amphetamine pills

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) said on Wednesday it had foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of amphetamine pills.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The shipment of 4,091,250 pills was discovered hidden within a batch of livestock feed, the GDNC said on Twitter, adding that the operation was carried out in cooperation with Qatari authorities and in coordination with Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Zakat and Tax in Jeddah.

Two individuals, a Jordanian and an Egyptian, were arrested in Riyadh in connection with the case and have been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action, it said.

Read more:

Man sentenced to death for smuggling drugs in Saudi Arabia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size