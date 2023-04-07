Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Iranian contestant Younes Shahmoradi secured first-place in the Quran recital part of the competition, earning a prize of $800,000 (three million SAR). (Twitter/SPAregions)
Iranian contestant Younes Shahmoradi secured first-place in the Quran recital part of the competition, earning a prize of $800,000 (three million SAR). (Twitter/SPAregions)

Iranian wins $800,000 as Saudi Arabia, Iran secure top spots in Quran competition

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia and Iran scooped top spots in a Quran and call to prayer recital competition in the Kingdom on Friday, state press agency SPA reported.

Iranian contestant Younes Shahmoradi secured first-place in the Quran recital part of the competition, earning a prize of $800,000 (three million SAR), followed by Abdulaziz al-Faqih from Saudi Arabia in second place, SPA said on Friday. Al-Faqih won $500,000 (two million SAR).

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In the call to prayer category, Muhammad al-Sharif from Saudi Arabia emerged as the winner, taking home a prize of $500,000 (two million SAR). Indonesian contestant Diaa al-Din bin Nizar al-Din secured second place, winning one million riyals ($267,000).

In the call to prayer category, Muhammad al-Sharif from Saudi Arabia emerged as the winner, taking home a prize of $500,000 (two million SAR). (Twitter/SPAregions)
In the call to prayer category, Muhammad al-Sharif from Saudi Arabia emerged as the winner, taking home a prize of $500,000 (two million SAR). (Twitter/SPAregions)

Saudi Arabia’s chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment Turki al-Sheikh presented the winners with their awards. The competition – aatr al-kalam or perfume of words in English – had a total prize pool of $3,000,000 (12 million SAR), SPA said.

Saudi Arabia’s chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment Turki al-Sheikh presented the winners with their awards. (Twitter/SPAregions)
Saudi Arabia’s chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment Turki al-Sheikh presented the winners with their awards. (Twitter/SPAregions)

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Entertainment launched the programmed in 2019 to celebrate “exceptional vocal talents in Quranic recitation and the call to prayer,” according to SPA.

During the finale, the program received six certificates from the Guinness Book of Records. These included recognition for the largest Quranic competition in terms of participating countries, the largest competitions in the call to prayer, as well as the largest prizes in Quranic and call to prayer competitions.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s al-Shahrani back after serious injury at World Cup

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size