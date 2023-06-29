Armed man shot and killed outside US Consulate in Jeddah: SPA

Security forces shot and killed an armed man near the US Consulate in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah, the Saudi Press Agency reported late Wednesday.

An unnamed individual stopped their car near the US diplomatic facility and got out carrying a firearm before security forces “took the initiative to deal with him as required by the situation,” according to SPA. A shootout between the assailant and the security forces resulted in the individual’s death.

A Nepalese worker at the US Consulate was wounded during the exchange of gunfire and subsequently died. Investigations are currently underway to determine the motive and circumstances behind the incident.

Al Arabiya English has reached out the State Department for comment.

