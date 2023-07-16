Saudi Arabia invites entrepreneurs to join NEOM project, signs key MoUs at G2O Summit

Saudi leaders have called on entrepreneurs to take up several opportunities in the Kingdom, and emphasized financial support for investors and entrepreneurs, at the conclusion of the 2023 G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliances’ (YEA) Summit in New Delhi, India.

The head of the Saudi delegation, Prince Fahd bin Mansour bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz, invited skilled individuals to participate in the building of the futuristic city of NEOM and join a burgeoning group of over 1,000 entrepreneurs currently working on the project, according to a report by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Kingdom’s leaders participated in various dialogue sessions, visits, and bilateral meetings, and signed several key MoUs and proposals to boost investment opportunities for emerging entrepreneurs.

The delegation included representatives from the Ministry of Investment, NEOM, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha'at), the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Monsha’at Bank, STC Company along with others representing several start-ups, entrepreneurs, and investors.

The G20 YEA is a global network of approximately 500,000 young entrepreneurs and organizations that support them. The alliance convenes each year ahead of the G20 Summit to “champion the importance of young entrepreneurs to the G20 member nations,” according to the YEA website.

This year’s summit highlighted the significance of sustainable and comprehensive international trade and transitioning to green energy by adopting efficient economic practices.

