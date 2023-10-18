Theme
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on October 18, 2023. (X/@KSAMOFA)
Saudi FM meets Iranian counterpart, discuss current military escalation in Gaza

Reuters
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah, where they discussed the current military escalation in Gaza and surrounding areas, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on X.

The Saudi foreign minister “affirmed the Kingdom’s firm position towards the Palestinian cause and supporting efforts aimed at achieving comprehensive and just peace that guarantees the Palestinian people’s access to their legitimate rights,” it added.

Arab world blames Israel for hospital strike as thousands rally

