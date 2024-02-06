Saudi defense show drives 50 pct localization aim, expects 100,000 visitors: WDS CEO

With the expectation of hosting 100,000 visitors by the time the five-day World Defense Show (WDS) ends in Riyadh on February 8, the CEO of the event said it aims to catalyze the 50 percent localization target set for the Kingdom’s defense sector.

Organized by Saudi defense regulator General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), WDS CEO Andrew Pearcy said the biennial event aims to “grow and support” an industry for which the government has budgeted 269 billion riyals ($71.73 billion) in 2024 – up from 259 billion riyals in 2023.

Speaking to Al Arabiya English on the sidelines of the defense show, Pearcy said: “We want Saudi Arabia to be known for innovation and technology,” explaining the idea behind the 2024 theme ‘Equipped for Tomorrow.’ One aspect includes showcasing never-seen-before models and a space for startups seeking a wider, wealthy audience.

‘The growth is remarkable’

The event space is split into multiple segments – a future of defense hub to showcase R&D, startups and conduct investor-innovator meetings; a defense space arena where industry leaders are given a platform to engage and identify opportunities in Saudi Arabia; a meet-the-Saudi-government initiative where industry executives can meet and discuss collaborations with officials from the Kingdom; a future talent program for guiding young professionals with focus on STEM graduates; and highlighting the role of women in defense.

“The show aims to be one of the best defense shows in the world,” Pearcy said, adding that it is well on track to outsize veterans in the field such as UK’s Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI). “The growth is remarkable,” he further said.

Exhibitor space reportedly sold out five months before the event’s start, despite a 25 percent increase in space. The 800,000 sqm venue was purpose-built and even featured a functional airstrip. More than 65,000 visitors and 600 exhibitors were present for the debut event.

This year, China, the US, UK, and Turkey have a significant presence at the event, with Saudi exhibitors leading the pack. More than 750 exhibitors from over 65 countries were present, with over 23 featuring in the Kingdom for the first time.

‘Gateway to the Middle East’

Saudi Arabia has an open-door policy with investments that are further fueled by its growing friendly and strategic ties with the rest of the world.

“It’s got a strong defense industry. It’s been importing a lot, and it wants to change that model. And so, while they won’t be importing as much, there’s an opportunity to help them do it in the country. If you talk to the defense industry, Saudi Arabia is where it’s all happening,” Pearcy explained.

Al Arabiya English spoke to various international security and defense firms, all of whom expressed optimism in the Kingdom’s growth and potential of the defense sector. Numerous firms reiterated their commitment to the Vision 2030 goals within the industry, a significant part of which is localization.

New entrants in the Saudi market and the defense industry said there are opportunities in the Kingdom to find investors, provided solutions can be localized in some form.

Saudi neighbor UAE has been conducting the International Defense Exhibition (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi for more than 27 years. It is also held biennially and attracts defense and security firms from around the world to the Middle East.

WDS and IDEX are held in alternate years, which Pearcy said complement each other. “A good IDEX will mean a good World Defense Show. And a good World Defense Show will mean a good IDEX,” he added.

