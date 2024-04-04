Islamophobia caused by misconceptions, MWL Sec. Gen. Dr. Al-Issa tells Riz Khan

2 min read

Saudi Arabia’s most senior religious leader has added his voice to calls for dialogue to stem the rising tide of Islamophobia across the world. Last month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described increasing attacks on mosques and worshippers as a “vicious plague.”

In an exclusive interview with the Riz Khan Show for Al Arabiya English, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa said Islamophobia is caused by misconceptions about the religion, which must be resolved.

“To learn about Islam, people must read about it from its sources. To understand what Islam is really about, they should get information from its primary sources, and not, for instance, from interpretations that are not within the framework of Islam or extremist interpretations,” Al-Issa told Al Arabiya English.





He added, “One of the reasons behind Islamophobia is misconceptions. The reason behind Islamophobia isn’t just ingrained hatred, but it can also be misconceptions that must be resolved.”

Al-Issa is one of the world’s most influential Muslim leaders who has become a renowned voice for moderation and cooperation within Islam and beyond - building bridges with faith leaders and governments across the globe.

He also represents a key figure in providing spiritual guidance for Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 - Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s program designed to modernize the Kingdom by the end of the decade.

As Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, Al-Issa has traveled the world, sharing his vision with evangelist leaders in the US and empathizing with Jewish faith leaders at the Nazi death camp in Auschwitz.

Last month, he hosted Muslim leaders in the holy city of Mecca, during a groundbreaking event where he helped build even more bridges between different Islamic sects and schools of thought.

