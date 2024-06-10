Theme
Saudi police officer stands guard as pilgrims arrive to perform their final Tawaf in the Grand Mosque, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (AFP)
Hajj ministry urges pilgrims to get required vaccines or risk permit cancelation

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Sunday urged pilgrims to get their required vaccinations to avoid the cancellation of their Hajj permits.

According to the ministry, pilgrims must ensure they get the meningococcal vaccine to prevent the spread of infections that are common in crowded conditions.

“A minority have chosen to decline the vaccine, resulting in the regrettable revocation of their Hajj permits,” the ministry said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“By the grace of Allah 90 percent of local pilgrims have diligently complied with preventative health measures, receiving vaccinations to safeguard not only their own well-being but also that of their fellow pilgrims.”

The ministry said it “earnestly urge[s]” all remaining domestic pilgrims to promptly obtain the vaccine.

More than 1.2 million pilgrims from across the world have already arrived in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca to perform the Hajj, according to the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfig bin Fawzan al-Rabiah.

Hajj is the annual Muslim pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia and takes place between the 8th and the 13th of Dhu al-Hijjah.

Hajj season this year is expected to begin on June 14.

