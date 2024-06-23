Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Pilgrims circle Kaaba as they perform Tawaf at the Grand Mosque, ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 11, 2024. (Reuters)
Pilgrims circle Kaaba as they perform Tawaf at the Grand Mosque, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 11, 2024. (Reuters)

Saudi health minister says 1,301 people died during Hajj, 83 pct were without permits

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Saudi Arabia’s health minister said on Sunday the death toll during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage reached 1,301.

Speaking to state television, Fahd al-Jalajel said that 83 percent of the deceased were pilgrims who had undertaken the journey without the necessary permits.

For more Saudi news, visit our dedicated page.

Al-Jalajel said that these unauthorized pilgrims walked long distances under the intense sun.

“We dealt with large numbers of people affected by heat stress,” the minister added.

Al-Jalajel said that the identities of the deceased were verified, and they were respectfully buried and honored in Mecca.

The minister said that the Kingdom provided approximately 1.3 million preventive services to pilgrims. He added that authorities also delivered over 465,000 treatment services, including 141,000 for those without Hajj authorization.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Egypt to prosecute travel agents for ‘fraudulent’ Hajj trips

Saudi Arabia remains committed to serving Muslim pilgrims, MBS says

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman congratulates Muslims on Eid al-Adha

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Surprise election results of 2024 Surprise election results of 2024
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size