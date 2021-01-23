.
Impeachment trial of former US President Trump to begin Feb. 8: Schumer

President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he arrives to speak with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP)
AFP

The US Senate trial of former president Donald Trump will begin the second week of February, after the article of impeachment is transmitted to the chamber early next week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday.

“Once the briefs are drafted, presentation by the parties will commence the week of February 8,” Schumer told colleagues on the Senate floor.

The schedule essentially amounts to a two-week delay, which will allow the chamber to conduct normal business in the interim, including confirmation votes on President Joe Biden’s cabinet nominations and potential action on a massive coronavirus relief package.

