India slams comments from celebrities Rihanna, Thunberg on farm protests

India slammed international celebrities on Wednesday for making comments in support of protesting farmers as inaccurate and irresponsible and said vested interest groups were trying to build opinion against the country.

US singer Rihanna, climate change activist Greta Thunberg and US lawyer and activist Meena Harris, the niece of Vice-President Kamala Harris, made comments on social media drawing attention to the plight of farmers who have been on a months-long campaign against reforms.

Protesting farmers march towards the country's capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP)

Rihanna said in a tweet, “Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest.”

“We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India,” Thunberg tweeted.

“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken,” the India’s External Affairs Ministry said.

The Ministry said expressions of support to the farmers from celebrities including singer and actress Rihanna and teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg were irresponsible.

“The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,” the ministry said in a statement.

