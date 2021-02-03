India slams comments from celebrities Rihanna, Thunberg on farm protests

India slammed international celebrities on Wednesday for making comments in support of protesting farmers as inaccurate and irresponsible and said vested interest groups were trying to build opinion against the country.
Protesting farmers march towards the country's capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP)
why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest https://t.co/obmIlXhK9S— Rihanna (@rihanna) February 2, 2021
We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021
https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0
“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken,” the India’s External Affairs Ministry said.
#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda https://t.co/TfdgXfrmNt pic.twitter.com/gRmIaL5Guw— Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) February 3, 2021