Men charged in Ghosn escape plot ask US State Department to halt extradition

Michael Taylor (2R) and George Antoine Zayek (C) at passport control in Istanbul Airport, are two men accused of helping Carlos Ghosn escape via an Istanbul airport, Jan. 17, 2020. (AFP)
Michael Taylor (2R) and George Antoine Zayek (C) at passport control in Istanbul Airport, are two men accused of helping Carlos Ghosn escape via an Istanbul airport, Jan. 17, 2020. (AFP)

Reuters

An American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee while awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges have asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to halt their impending extradition to Japan.

On Saturday, the US Supreme Court denied an emergency request by lawyers for US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to put on hold a lower court order that cleared the way for them to be extradited.

A Feb. 3 letter to Blinken seen by Reuters Wednesday from the Taylors’ lawyers said “we do not believe there is any good reason to surrender these two American citizens.”

