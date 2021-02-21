.
.
.
.
Language

Biden visits former Senator Dole who has been diagnosed with lung cancer

President Joe Biden speaks about his racial equity agenda at the White House, Jan. 26, 2021. (Reuters)
President Joe Biden. (Reuters)

Biden visits former Senator Dole who has been diagnosed with lung cancer

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

US President Joe Biden paid a visit to former Senator Bob Dole on Saturday, the White House said, days after Dole said he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The President is visiting his close friend, Senator Bob Dole,” the White House said, after Biden’s motorcade drove to the Watergate complex in Washington where Dole lives.

Dole, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 1996, said on Thursday that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer and will undergo treatment beginning next week.

Read more:

Biden slams Trump’s vaccine record as he tours Pfizer facility

Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden

Biden’s first month in office was about erasing the mark of ‘former guy’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden
Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’ Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’

Top Content

Russia detects first case of H5N8 bird flu transmission to humans Russia detects first case of H5N8 bird flu transmission to humans
Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’ Iran says confident US will lift sanctions despite nuclear deal ‘political wrangling’
UAE supports Lebanon, Mohammed bin Zayed tells Saad Hariri in Abu Dhabi meeting UAE supports Lebanon, Mohammed bin Zayed tells Saad Hariri in Abu Dhabi meeting
Rockets strike military base in Iraq housing US forces: Iraqi military Rockets strike military base in Iraq housing US forces: Iraqi military
Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden Turkey’s Erdogan says he wants a ‘win-win’ relationship with US under Biden
Clashes between Iraq forces and ISIS leave 7 dead in Baghdad Clashes between Iraq forces and ISIS leave 7 dead in Baghdad

Before you go

Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles
Mass Covid-19 vaccination site opens in Los Angeles

Explore More