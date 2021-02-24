.
Italy asks UN for probe into killing of envoy in DR Congo

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio attend a news conference in Moscow on October 14, 2020. (Russian Foreign Ministry/AFP)
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio attend a news conference in Moscow on October 14, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

AFP, Rome

Italy’s foreign minister said on Wednesday he had asked the United Nations for an investigation into the killing of its ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo in an ambush.

“We have formally asked WFP (World Food program) and the UN to open an investigation to clarify what happened, the reasons behind the security arrangements used and who was responsible for these decisions,” Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told parliament, adding that he awaited “clear and exhaustive answers.”

