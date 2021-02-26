Several schoolchildren kidnapped in northwest Nigeria: State governor spokesperson

Kidnappers have abducted schoolchildren in northwest Nigeria’s Zamfara state, a spokesman for the state governor said on Friday, but declined to say how many people were taken or provide further details.



A police spokesman for the state did not immediately respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

This is the second such kidnapping in a little over a week in Nigeria’s north, where a surge in armed militancy in the northwest has led to a widespread and worsening breakdown of security.



Last week, unidentified gunmen killed a student in an overnight attack on a boarding school in the north-central Nigerian state of Niger and kidnapped 42 people, including 27 students. The hostages are yet to be released.

Read more:

Gunmen kidnap ‘hundreds’ of schoolboys in Nigeria: security, official sources

Dozens of abducted Nigerian school children freed after gun battle: Police

Three kidnapped Chinese workers freed in South Nigeria, says police