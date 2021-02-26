.
.
.
.
Language

Several schoolchildren kidnapped in northwest Nigeria: State governor spokesperson

School children play outside as schools reopen in Nigeria amid the coronavirus-disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Abuja, Nigeria January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
School children play outside as schools reopen in Nigeria amid the coronavirus-disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Abuja, Nigeria January 18, 2021. (Reuters)

Several schoolchildren kidnapped in northwest Nigeria: State governor spokesperson

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Abuja

Published: Updated:

Kidnappers have abducted schoolchildren in northwest Nigeria’s Zamfara state, a spokesman for the state governor said on Friday, but declined to say how many people were taken or provide further details.

A police spokesman for the state did not immediately respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

This is the second such kidnapping in a little over a week in Nigeria’s north, where a surge in armed militancy in the northwest has led to a widespread and worsening breakdown of security.

Last week, unidentified gunmen killed a student in an overnight attack on a boarding school in the north-central Nigerian state of Niger and kidnapped 42 people, including 27 students. The hostages are yet to be released.

Read more:

Gunmen kidnap ‘hundreds’ of schoolboys in Nigeria: security, official sources

Dozens of abducted Nigerian school children freed after gun battle: Police

Three kidnapped Chinese workers freed in South Nigeria, says police

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden
CureVac COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Everything you need to know about the vaccine CureVac COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Everything you need to know about the vaccine

Top Content

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA
Pfizer studying effects of third COVID-19 vaccine dose Pfizer studying effects of third COVID-19 vaccine dose
Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon
Kuwaiti actor Mishary al-Balam dies following COVID-19 complications Kuwaiti actor Mishary al-Balam dies following COVID-19 complications
Houthis target Marib residential area with ballistic missile Houthis target Marib residential area with ballistic missile
Oil near 13-month highs as storm hits US production, Fed assures low rates Oil near 13-month highs as storm hits US production, Fed assures low rates

Before you go

Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic
Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic

Explore More